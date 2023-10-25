Wednesday, 10/25/23: Paratransit service ends, Present Music, trashy films, Jones Island
Today on Lake Effect, we explore why a Milwaukee County transportation service for people with disabilities ended last month. Then, we learn about Present Music’s upcoming performance, which explores antisemitism and hate campaigns. We break down what makes a bad movie – good and look at the cultural significance of trashy films. Plus, we dig into the history of Milwaukee’s Jones Island.
Guests:
- Donna Brown-Martin, Milwaukee County Director of Transportation; Graham Kilmer, Urban Milwaukee reporter; Kevin Meyers, on-demand transit advocate
- Yaniv Dinur, conductor of “Die Stadt Ohne Juden” or “The City Without Jews” for Present Music
- John Gurda, Milwaukee historian; Claudia Looze, director, co-producer and editor of the People of the Port: A Jones Island Documentary; Tony Wood, technical director of People of the Port: A Jones Island Documentary
- Jocelyn Szczepaniak-Gillece, associate professor of English and film studies, and the director of film studies at UW-Milwaukee