Lake Effect

Wednesday, 11/15/23: Gun deaths rise in Wisconsin, Foxconn project, “Our Precious Corn,” Zombies

Published November 15, 2023 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we look at a new study that found all homicides make up less than a third of gun deaths in Wisconsin. Then, we look at how the Foxconn project has slowly scaled back in Racine County. We speak with the author of a book that explores the significance of corn to the Oneida Nation people. Plus, we talk about a pop culture phenomenon – zombies.

Guests:

  •  John Diedrich, investigative reporter for the Milwaukee Jounal Sentinel
  • Lawrence Tabak, author of “Foxconned: Imaginary Jobs, Bulldozed Homes, and the Sacking of Local Government.”
  • Rebecca Webster, Oneida citizen, corn grower, teacher and author of the book “Our Precious Corn.” 
  • Drogo Momcilovic, senior lecturer in comparative literature at UW-Milwaukee
