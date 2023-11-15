Wednesday, 11/15/23: Gun deaths rise in Wisconsin, Foxconn project, “Our Precious Corn,” Zombies
Today on Lake Effect, we look at a new study that found all homicides make up less than a third of gun deaths in Wisconsin. Then, we look at how the Foxconn project has slowly scaled back in Racine County. We speak with the author of a book that explores the significance of corn to the Oneida Nation people. Plus, we talk about a pop culture phenomenon – zombies.
Guests:
- John Diedrich, investigative reporter for the Milwaukee Jounal Sentinel
- Lawrence Tabak, author of “Foxconned: Imaginary Jobs, Bulldozed Homes, and the Sacking of Local Government.”
- Rebecca Webster, Oneida citizen, corn grower, teacher and author of the book “Our Precious Corn.”
- Drogo Momcilovic, senior lecturer in comparative literature at UW-Milwaukee