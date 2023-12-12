Tuesday 12/12/23: Milwaukee County Executive reviews the year, nebulas, Family Recipes
Today on Lake Effect, we look back at 2023 with Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, and what’s ahead. Then, we talk about nebulas and what really makes them so colorful to our eyes. Plus, we’ll learn how to make a French pastry in our Family Recipes series. We close with a surprise visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus.
Guests:
- David Crowley, Milwaukee County Executive
- Jean Creighton, director of the Manfred Olson Planetarium at UW-Milwaukee
- Odile Bengana
- Mr. and Mrs. Claus