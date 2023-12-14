Thursday 12/14/23: John Gurda's Milwaukee, the Wisconsin Writers Wall of Fame, Milwaukee's Lego Masters
Today on Lake Effect, we explore John Gurda’s Milwaukee, a new book by the renowned historian. Then we speak with local author Nghi Vo, who is one of this year’s literary talents being added to the Wisconsin Writers Wall of Fame. Plus, we meet the Milwaukee siblings who have impressed judges and a national audience on the show Lego Masters, and learn about recent trends in romantic holiday movies.
Guests:
- John Gurda, Milwaukee historian and the author of John Gurda’s Milwaukee
- Beth Gabriel, librarian at Milwaukee Public Library’s East Branch
- Nghi Vo, local author who is one of three people added to MPL’s Wisconsin Writers Wall of Fame.
- Paul Wellington, Lego Masters season four finalist
- Nealita Nelson, Lego Masters season four finalist
- Elana Levine, UW-Milwaukee professor of English, Media, Cinema, and Digital Studies