Wednesday 12/20/23: Artery Ink, Schuster's Holiday Parade, remembering Eilee Heikenen-Weiss
Today on Lake Effect, we visit Artery Ink - a local company that uses art to raise awareness about health while building community. We look back on a Milwaukee holiday tradition: the Schuster’s Holiday Parade, and help you through a breathing exercise that might lighten your holiday load. We close with a tribute to Eilee Heikenen-Weiss, a Lake Effect producer who passed away in October.
Guests:
- Maria Natkin, co-founder and co-owner of Artery Ink
- Gloria Ramirez, co-founder and co-owner of Artery Ink
- John Gurda, Milwakee writer and historian
- Amelia Toporsh, owner of HER Milwaukee