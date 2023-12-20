© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Wednesday 12/20/23: Artery Ink, Schuster's Holiday Parade, remembering Eilee Heikenen-Weiss

Published December 20, 2023 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we visit Artery Ink - a local company that uses art to raise awareness about health while building community. We look back on a Milwaukee holiday tradition: the Schuster’s Holiday Parade, and help you through a breathing exercise that might lighten your holiday load. We close with a tribute to Eilee Heikenen-Weiss, a Lake Effect producer who passed away in October.

Guests:

  • Maria Natkin, co-founder and co-owner of Artery Ink
  • Gloria Ramirez, co-founder and co-owner of Artery Ink
  • John Gurda, Milwakee writer and historian
  • Amelia Toporsh, owner of HER Milwaukee
