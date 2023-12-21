Thursday 12/21/23: Holiday stress and movies, Milwaukee-themed fun facts, spy fish
Today on Lake Effect, we take a few stressful holiday movie situations and give you real-life advice on how to handle them this holiday season. Then, we explore a new book full of fun facts and quirky stories about Milwaukee, and learn about a mission to slow the spread of invasive carp by turning some of the fish into spies. We close by hearing from the first female senior rabbi in a reform or conservative synagogue in the metro Milwaukee area.
Guests:
- Dr. Lynne Knobloch-Fedders, licensed clinical psychologist and associate professor at Marquette University
- Jim Nelson, author of Secret Milwaukee
- Mark Fritts, fish biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
- Rabbi Jessica Barolsky, senior rabbi at reform congregation Emanu-el B’nei Jeshrun