Lake Effect

Tuesday 12/26/23 Best-Of 2023: Cardinal Stritch closure, Hmong hearing test, Karen Supermarket

Published December 26, 2023 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we look back on some of the big stories from 2023 – including the closure of Cardinal Stritch University. We hear how students were impacted and learn about the school’s history and the legacy of its founders. We also tell you about a hearing test created for Hmong people. Plus, visit the Karen Supermarket in Milwaukee.

Guests:

  • Gal Dahan, of the last students to graduate from Cardinal Stritch University
  • Sara Woelfel, university historian at Cardinal Stritch
  • Maichou Lor, a UW-Madison assistant professor of nursing; Kao Lee Lor, member of the linguistics team
  • Htoo Paw, owner of Karen Supermarket
