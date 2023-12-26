Tuesday 12/26/23 Best-Of 2023: Cardinal Stritch closure, Hmong hearing test, Karen Supermarket
Today on Lake Effect, we look back on some of the big stories from 2023 – including the closure of Cardinal Stritch University. We hear how students were impacted and learn about the school’s history and the legacy of its founders. We also tell you about a hearing test created for Hmong people. Plus, visit the Karen Supermarket in Milwaukee.
Guests:
- Gal Dahan, of the last students to graduate from Cardinal Stritch University
- Sara Woelfel, university historian at Cardinal Stritch
- Maichou Lor, a UW-Madison assistant professor of nursing; Kao Lee Lor, member of the linguistics team
- Htoo Paw, owner of Karen Supermarket