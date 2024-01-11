Thursday 1/11/24: Insights from the Wisconsin Policy Forum, Willem Dafoe, Hmong hearing tests
Today on Lake Effect, we look back at the Wisconsin Policy Forum’s top findings of 2023. Then, we speak with actor Willem Dafoe about his Wisconsin roots and road to fame. We close by learning about a test created by Wisconsin researchers to help Hmong people who are experiencing hearing loss.
Guests:
- Rob Henken, president of the Wisconsin Policy Forum
- Willem Dafoe, actor on both stage and screen from Appleton, Wisconsin
- Maichou Lor, UW-Madison assistant professor of nursing
- Kao Lee Lor, native Hmong speaker and member of the project's linguistics team