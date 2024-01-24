Wednesday 1/24/24: Wisconsin prison spending, conservation and history, food access and trust
Today on Lake Effect, we look at spending in Wisconsin prisons and how we compare to neighboring states. Then, we speak with a Marquette professor about his new book that blends conservation with history. Plus, we learn about “Food Journeys,” a research project turned art exhibit that explores how Milwaukeeans relate to the food system.
Guests:
- Jason Stein, research director at the Wisconsin Policy Forum
- Dr. Ben Pladek, associate professor of English at Marquette University
- Judge Pam Pepper, U.S. District Court Judge for the Eastern District of Wisconsin
- Jessica Thompson, story cart fellow for UW-Milwaukee's Story Cart
- Katie Avila Loughmiller, co-founder and creative director at Latinas Unidas de las Artes
- Adam White Ossers, Milwaukee-based multimedia artist.