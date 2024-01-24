© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Wednesday 1/24/24: Wisconsin prison spending, conservation and history, food access and trust

Published January 24, 2024 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we look at spending in Wisconsin prisons and how we compare to neighboring states. Then, we speak with a Marquette professor about his new book that blends conservation with history. Plus, we learn about “Food Journeys,” a research project turned art exhibit that explores how Milwaukeeans relate to the food system.

Guests:

  • Jason Stein, research director at the Wisconsin Policy Forum
  • Dr. Ben Pladek, associate professor of English at Marquette University
  • Judge Pam Pepper, U.S. District Court Judge for the Eastern District of Wisconsin
  • Jessica Thompson, story cart fellow for UW-Milwaukee's Story Cart
  • Katie Avila Loughmiller, co-founder and creative director at Latinas Unidas de las Artes
  • Adam White Ossers, Milwaukee-based multimedia artist.
