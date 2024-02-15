© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Thursday 2/15/24: Pollution and health, Wisconsin's safety net, the local FBI, Ko-Thi celebrates 55 years

Published February 15, 2024 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the environment’s impact on our health and how new air pollution standards can improve it. Then, we explore how periods of extreme cold test the durability of Wisconsin’s social safety net, and we get an inside look at how the local FBI office operates. Plus, we talk to the founder of Milwaukee’s Ko-Thi Dance Company, which is celebrating 55 years.

Guests:

