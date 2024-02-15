Thursday 2/15/24: Pollution and health, Wisconsin's safety net, the local FBI, Ko-Thi celebrates 55 years
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the environment’s impact on our health and how new air pollution standards can improve it. Then, we explore how periods of extreme cold test the durability of Wisconsin’s social safety net, and we get an inside look at how the local FBI office operates. Plus, we talk to the founder of Milwaukee’s Ko-Thi Dance Company, which is celebrating 55 years.
Guests:
- Lillian Jensen, nurse educator and member of Healthy Climate Wisconsin
- Emily Kenney, director of systems change at IMPACT 211
- Steven Potter, freelance reporter
- Ferne Caulker, founder of Ko-Thi Dance Company