Thursday: what does a comptroller do?, Thin Ice: Wisconsin's Warming Winters, CEO of United Community Center
Today on Lake Effect, we learn what the City Comptroller does ahead of the April 2nd spring election. We learn about WUWM's upcoming series, Thin Ice: Wisconsin's Warming Winters. We speak with Laura Gutiérrez, the CEO of the United Community Center in Milwaukee.
Guests:
- Aycha Sawa, Milwaukee City Comptroller
- Lina Tran, WUWM news reporter
- Susan Bence, WUWM environmental reporter
- Laura Gutiérrez, CEO of the United Community Center in Milwaukee