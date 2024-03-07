© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Thursday: what does a comptroller do?, Thin Ice: Wisconsin's Warming Winters, CEO of United Community Center

Published March 7, 2024 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we learn what the City Comptroller does ahead of the April 2nd spring election. We learn about WUWM's upcoming series, Thin Ice: Wisconsin's Warming Winters. We speak with Laura Gutiérrez, the CEO of the United Community Center in Milwaukee.

Guests:

  • Aycha Sawa, Milwaukee City Comptroller
  • Lina Tran, WUWM news reporter
  • Susan Bence, WUWM environmental reporter
  • Laura Gutiérrez, CEO of the United Community Center in Milwaukee
