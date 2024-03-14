© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Thursday 3/14/24: Thin Ice, Tamarack Waldorf School, Fair Housing Marches commemorated

Published March 14, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we talk about some experiences that people aren’t able to enjoy because of the warming winters in Wisconsin. Then, we visit the Tamarack Waldorf School and learn about their efforts to get kids outside – rain, snow or shine. Plus, we speak with a fair housing marcher about the new markers commemorating the protests in Milwaukee.

Guests:

  • Ar Schneller, artist
  • Paul Jarvis, environmental educator at the Tamarack Waldorf School
  • Joseph Baring, a Commando during the Fair Housing Marches
  • Barbara Miner, writer, photographer, audio producer and artist
Lake Effect