Thursday 3/14/24: Thin Ice, Tamarack Waldorf School, Fair Housing Marches commemorated
Today on Lake Effect, we talk about some experiences that people aren’t able to enjoy because of the warming winters in Wisconsin. Then, we visit the Tamarack Waldorf School and learn about their efforts to get kids outside – rain, snow or shine. Plus, we speak with a fair housing marcher about the new markers commemorating the protests in Milwaukee.
Guests:
- Ar Schneller, artist
- Paul Jarvis, environmental educator at the Tamarack Waldorf School
- Joseph Baring, a Commando during the Fair Housing Marches
- Barbara Miner, writer, photographer, audio producer and artist