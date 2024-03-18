© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Monday 3/18/24: Milwaukee City Attorney race, American Birkebiner adjustments, Ice Age Trail

Published March 18, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn what a city attorney does and learn about both of the candidates running for the position in Milwaukee. We learn about the big adjustments made at this year’s American Birkebiner because of a lack of snow. Plus, we tell you about Wisconsin’s Ice Age Trail.

Guests:

  • Evan Goyke, Wisconsin State Representative and candidate for Milwaukee City Attorney
  • Gary Crandall, co-founder of the Powerline Drummers
  • Melissa Pierick, director of marketing and community relations at the Ice Age Trail Alliance
  • Amin Khanlar, "family recipes" guest feature
