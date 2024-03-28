Thursday 3/28/24: Voter roundtable, help with genealogical research, Kodachrome Milwaukee
Today on Lake Effect, we hear from a group of voters with different views and experiences about how they’re feeling about the presidential election. We tell you how the Milwaukee Public Library and the Milwaukee County Genealogical Society can help you research your family history. Plus, we tell you about a book filled with images of Milwaukee taken throughout the mid-1900s.
Guests:
- John Wirth, Grae O’Leary Hosmanek, Jodi Koehler, Marin Webster Denning, and Tracey Davis; WUWM voter roundtable participants
- Kirsten Thompson, library services manager for arts and humanities at Milwaukee Public Library
- Karen Jegen, co-editor of the Milwaukee County Genealogical Society newsletter
- Adam Levin, historian and author of the book “Kodachrome Milwaukee"