Wednesday 5/1/24: Labor rights advocates, anti-Chinese riot in Milwaukee, tick check, viral job listing
Today on Lake Effect, we explore how some Wisconities are advocating for workers rights. We learn about the anti-Chinese riots that took place in Milwaukee in the late 1800s. We learn how to do a proper tick check. Plus, tell you about a job listing that went viral last summer — that invites you to eat cheese for a living.
Guests:
- Israel Peña, immigrant worker from Green Bay; Stephani Lohman, Vice President of the Milwaukee Nurses Chapter
- Victor Jew, senior lecturer in the Asian American studies program at UW-Madison
- Brandon Prochaska, sensory coordinator at UW-Madison's Center for Dairy Research