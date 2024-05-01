© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Wednesday 5/1/24: Labor rights advocates, anti-Chinese riot in Milwaukee, tick check, viral job listing

Published May 1, 2024 at 10:44 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we explore how some Wisconities are advocating for workers rights. We learn about the anti-Chinese riots that took place in Milwaukee in the late 1800s. We learn how to do a proper tick check. Plus, tell you about a job listing that went viral last summer — that invites you to eat cheese for a living.

Guests:

  • Israel Peña, immigrant worker from Green Bay; Stephani Lohman, Vice President of the Milwaukee Nurses Chapter
  • Victor Jew, senior lecturer in the Asian American studies program at UW-Madison
  • Brandon Prochaska, sensory coordinator at UW-Madison's Center for Dairy Research
