Thursday 5/2/24: student protests, 'Swing State of the Union', Indigenous exhibit at Milwaukee Public Museum, Bubbler Talk
Today on Lake Effect, we learn how the long history of protesting at UW-Madison is being documented and what students are doing there today. We bring you a sneak peek of WUWM's new podcast Swing State of the Union. We learn about future plans for the large rotating powwow exhibit at the Milwaukee Public Museum as it moves locations. Plus, in the return of Bubbler Talk we learn what happens when an animal at the Milwaukee County Zoo dies.
Guests:
- Kacie Lucchini Butcher, director of the Rebecca M. Blanks Center for Campus History at UW-Madison
- Carol Amour, administrative assistant for the Tribute Documentary Group; Dianne Amour is a member of the Prairie Band Potowatomi tribe and a member of the Tribute Documentary Group