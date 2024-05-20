Monday 5/20/24: SDC problems, women's heart health, Chirp Chat, 'Secret Milwaukee'
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about problems the Social Development Commission is facing and why they abruptly closed. We learn about women's heart health and how to identify heart attacks in women. We learn about the raptor program at the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center in Chirp Chat. Plus, explore a new book full of fun facts and quirky stories about Milwaukee.
Guests:
- Gina Lee Castro & Cary Spivak, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporters
- Linda Kiewit, heart attack survivor; Dr. Stacy Gardiner, assistant professor at Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin
- Lindsay Focht, Raptor Program & Animal Ambassador Director at the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center
- Jim Nelson, author of Secret Milwaukee