© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Tuesday 5/28/23: Crave Brothers Farmstead, Jesus Salas, Cherry Street Garden, bubble tea, Salty Paws

Published May 28, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we’re sharing some of WUWM’s award-winning stories from 2023. We speak with local labor leader Jesus Salas about the roots and legacy of the farmworkers movement. We visit one local farm that’s putting waste to good use and take a trip to a community garden in Milwaukee that takes beauty seriously. Plus, we recommend places for both humans and dogs to enjoy sweet treats.

Guests:

  • Mark Crave, general manager of Crave Brothers Farmstead
  • Jesus Salas, author, “Obreros Unidos: The Roots and Legacy of the Farmworkers Movement
  • Cherry Street Garden
  • Linda Smith, Salty Paws owner
Lake Effect