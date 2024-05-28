Tuesday 5/28/23: Crave Brothers Farmstead, Jesus Salas, Cherry Street Garden, bubble tea, Salty Paws
Today on Lake Effect, we’re sharing some of WUWM’s award-winning stories from 2023. We speak with local labor leader Jesus Salas about the roots and legacy of the farmworkers movement. We visit one local farm that’s putting waste to good use and take a trip to a community garden in Milwaukee that takes beauty seriously. Plus, we recommend places for both humans and dogs to enjoy sweet treats.
Guests:
- Mark Crave, general manager of Crave Brothers Farmstead
- Jesus Salas, author, “Obreros Unidos: The Roots and Legacy of the Farmworkers Movement
- Cherry Street Garden
- Linda Smith, Salty Paws owner