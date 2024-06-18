© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Tuesday 6/18/24: Milwaukee Public Schools problems & Milwaukee Film's Pride Month programming

Published June 18, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we explore the issues Milwaukee Public Schools is facing and learn what led to the resignation of Superintendent Keith Posley earlier this month. Plus, tell you about Milwaukee Film’s Pride Month programming happening this weekend.

Guests:

  • Alan Borsuk, senior fellow in law and public policy at Marquette Law School
  • Rory Linnane, education reporter at Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
  • Jack Feria, GenreQueer and Shorts Programmer for Milwaukee Film
