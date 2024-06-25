Tuesday 6/25/24: GOP strategy in Wisconsin, HBCU scholarship, Great Circus Parade history, Live at Lake Effect
Today on Lake Effect, a republican strategist shares how the GOP is courting Wisconsin. We tell you about a scholarship that helps Milwaukee students attend Historically Black Colleges and Universities. We look at the history of the Great Circus Parade in Milwaukee. Plus, bring you the latest episode of Live at Lake Effect featuring The Cactus Blossoms.
Guests:
- Bill McCoshen, Wisconsin Republican political strategist
- Karrington Parrish, recipient of Northwestern Mutual’s Hometown HBCU Connection Scholarship
- Jack Torrey and Page Burkum, The Cactus Blossoms