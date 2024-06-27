Thursday 6/27/24: political ads, Milwaukee Record & the RNC, Guerrilla Gay Bar, mocktails
Today on Lake Effect, we look at the rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump and learn how they're courting Wisconsin voters. We speak with one of the co-founders of Milwaukee Record about how they’ll approach covering the Republican National Convention. We learn about the Guerrilla Gay Bar takeover in Milwaukee. Plus, tell you about the benefits of mocktails and learn some recipes.
Guests:
- JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics
- Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record
- Michail Takach, LGBT history project president
- Venice Williams, executive director of Alice’s Garden & the Fondy Food Center