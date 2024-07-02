Tuesday 7/2/24: Sen. Bernie Sanders in Wisconsin, 'Minority Rule', Visit Milwaukee on RNC, beach science
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has been touring Wisconsin. Today on Lake Effect, he joins us to share the message he’s been delivering to Wisconsin voters on his tour. Then, we explore the recent history of Wisconsin politics and its impact on representation in the state. Visit Milwaukee shares how they’re marketing the city ahead of the Republican National Convention. Plus, we learn about the science lessons you can learn on a trip to the beach.
Guests:
- Sen. Bernie Sanders, (I) Vermont
- Ari Berman, author of Minority Rule: The Right-Wing Attack on the Will of the People - and the Fight to Resist it
- Clarie Koenig, vice president of communications and advocacy at Visit Milwaukee
- Hannah Wagie, professor of chemistry at Wisconsin Lutheran College