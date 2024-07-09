© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Tuesday 7/9/24: Business at the RNC, protesting the RNC, Group Chat, Milwaukee Roots

Published July 9, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we hear from businesses located inside the security perimeter for the upcoming Republican National Convention. Then, we hear from a coalition planning to protest the RNC about its legal battle with the city. Plus, our latest Group Chat conversations explores the influence and impact of Black elected leaders in Milwaukee. We close with a look into Milwaukee Roots, a new program helping teachers incorporate Milwaukee history into their curriculum.

Guests:

Lake Effect