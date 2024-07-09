Tuesday 7/9/24: Business at the RNC, protesting the RNC, Group Chat, Milwaukee Roots
Today on Lake Effect, we hear from businesses located inside the security perimeter for the upcoming Republican National Convention. Then, we hear from a coalition planning to protest the RNC about its legal battle with the city. Plus, our latest Group Chat conversations explores the influence and impact of Black elected leaders in Milwaukee. We close with a look into Milwaukee Roots, a new program helping teachers incorporate Milwaukee history into their curriculum.
Guests:
- Omar Flores, co-chair of the Coalition to March on the RNC
- Dr. Monique Liston, chief strategist at Ubuntu Research
- Nate Gilliam, founder and director of Milwaukee Freedom Fund