© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Tuesday 7/23/24: GOP rhetoric, national Milwaukee love, Chirp Chat, Live at Lake Effect

Published July 23, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we explore some of the messaging and rhetoric from last week’s Republican National Convention. The Daily Show’s Ronny Chieng shares some of what he loves about Milwaukee and Wisconsin. We head to the International Crane Foundation to learn how they’re caring for the state’s rebounding crane population. Plus, we have the latest episode of Live at Lake Effect featuring Milwaukee musicians Amanda Huff & Steve Peplin.

Guests:

Lake Effect