Tuesday 7/23/24: GOP rhetoric, national Milwaukee love, Chirp Chat, Live at Lake Effect
Today on Lake Effect, we explore some of the messaging and rhetoric from last week’s Republican National Convention. The Daily Show’s Ronny Chieng shares some of what he loves about Milwaukee and Wisconsin. We head to the International Crane Foundation to learn how they’re caring for the state’s rebounding crane population. Plus, we have the latest episode of Live at Lake Effect featuring Milwaukee musicians Amanda Huff & Steve Peplin.
Guests:
- Peter Montgomery, research director for People For The American Way
- Ronny Chieng, comedian, actor and correspondent for The Daily Show
- Anne Lacy, director of eastern flyway programs in North America for the International Crane Foundation
- Amanda Huff, musician
- Steve Peplin, musician