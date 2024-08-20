Tuesday 8/20/24: Milwaukee schools report, I-94 project lawsuit, 'John Gurda's Milwauke', Great Circus Parade
Today on Lake Effect, we examine how Milwaukee schools are doing and the impact they have on student outcomes. Then, we tell you about a lawsuit trying to stop the I-94 expansion project. We talk with historian John Gurda about his Milwaukee guide based on his own tours of the city. Plus, we hear memories from Milwaukee's Great Circus Parade.
Guests:
- Sara Shaw, deputy research director at the Wisconsin Policy Forum
- Dennis Grzezinski, attorney
- John Gurda, Milwaukee historian