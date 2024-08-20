© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Tuesday 8/20/24: Milwaukee schools report, I-94 project lawsuit, 'John Gurda's Milwauke', Great Circus Parade

Published August 20, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we examine how Milwaukee schools are doing and the impact they have on student outcomes. Then, we tell you about a lawsuit trying to stop the I-94 expansion project. We talk with historian John Gurda about his Milwaukee guide based on his own tours of the city. Plus, we hear memories from Milwaukee's Great Circus Parade.

Guests:

  • Sara Shaw, deputy research director at the Wisconsin Policy Forum
  • Dennis Grzezinski, attorney
  • John Gurda, Milwaukee historian
