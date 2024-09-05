Thursday 9/5/24: UWM campus protest plan, Gertie Duck, Al Jarreau
Today on Lake Effect, we explore how UW-Milwaukee is approaching student organizing and campus protests as a new school year begins. Then we speak to a children’s book author about “Gertie, the Darling Duck of WWII." Plus, we learn about Milwaukee music legend Al Jarreau and the park named after him.
Guests:
- Kelly Meyerhoffer, higher education reporter at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
- Shari Swanson, author of “Gertie, the Darling Duck of World War II"
- Barbara Smith, Amani resident and chair of the Amani United housing and economic development committee