Lake Effect

Thursday 9/5/24: UWM campus protest plan, Gertie Duck, Al Jarreau

Published September 5, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we explore how UW-Milwaukee is approaching student organizing and campus protests as a new school year begins. Then we speak to a children’s book author about “Gertie, the Darling Duck of WWII." Plus, we learn about Milwaukee music legend Al Jarreau and the park named after him.

Guests:

Lake Effect