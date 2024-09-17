Tuesday 9/17/24: Final Five Voting, Milwaukee murals, Live at Lake Effect
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about a new type of election system called ‘Final Five Voting’ and why some are pushing for it during a time of deep polarization. Then, we speak with a Milwaukee artist who is behind one of the city’s most recognizable pieces of public art. Plus, we have the latest episode of Live at Lake Effect featuring classical guitarist René Izquierdo.
Guests:
- Sara Eskrich, executive director of the campaigns pushing for 'Final Five' in Wisconsin
- Nate Atkinson, assistant professor at UW-Madison Law School
- Reynaldo Hernandez, muralist
- René Izquierdo, guitarist