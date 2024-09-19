© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Thursday 9/19/24: Forest Home statue returns, 'My Cousin Augie', what is safety?

Published September 19, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, a historic statue returns to Forest Home Cemetery after vandalism repairs - with uncovered history. Then, we speak with a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter about her quest to solve her cousin's 1978 murder. We close by visiting a public housing complex that challenges us to consider deeper meanings of "safety."

Guests:

