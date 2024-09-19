Thursday 9/19/24: Forest Home statue returns, 'My Cousin Augie', what is safety?
Today on Lake Effect, a historic statue returns to Forest Home Cemetery after vandalism repairs - with uncovered history. Then, we speak with a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter about her quest to solve her cousin's 1978 murder. We close by visiting a public housing complex that challenges us to consider deeper meanings of "safety."
Guests:
- Brian Fette, volunteer docent and sculpture curator for Forest Home Cemetery
- Sara Tomlin, executive director of the Forest Home Preservation Association
- Mary Spicuzza, investigative reporter with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and host of "My Cousin Augie"
- Angela Peterson, reporter and photographer with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
- Vicki Davidson, program director at Green Tree - Teutonia Community Learning Center
- Rapphiel "Mayyh3m" Ford, artist and member of the Milwaukee Hittaz