Tuesday 9/24/24: Economic conditions, unions and voting, 'We Are Big Time'
Today on Lake Effect, we explore the state of working Wisconsin report – which found declining unemployment and rising wages. Then, the president of the Service Employees International Union shares why they are encouraging Wisconsinites to get out and vote. Plus, we tell you about “We Are Big Time”, a new graphic novel based on an all-Muslim girl's basketball team at a Milwaukee school.
Guests:
- Laura Dresser, associate director of the High Road Strategy Center at UW-Madison
- Troy Brewer, lead cook and union steward for MASH at the Fiserv Forum
- April Verrett, president of Service Employees International Union
- Hena Kahn, author of “We Are Big Time”
- Set Hernandez, director and producer of the documentary “unseen”