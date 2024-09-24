© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Tuesday 9/24/24: Economic conditions, unions and voting, 'We Are Big Time'

Published September 24, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we explore the state of working Wisconsin report – which found declining unemployment and rising wages. Then, the president of the Service Employees International Union shares why they are encouraging Wisconsinites to get out and vote. Plus, we tell you about “We Are Big Time”, a new graphic novel based on an all-Muslim girl's basketball team at a Milwaukee school.

