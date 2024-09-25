Wednesday 9/25/24: updated COVID-19 vaccine, political artifact preservation, wild wetlands
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the updated COVID-19 vaccine and how to get it. Then, we learn how the Wisconsin Historical Society preserves political artifacts and hear about some of the things they have from elections of the past. Plus, we hear from a young Milwaukee filmmaker behind a documentary that explores the wild wetlands outside Madison.
Guests:
- Dr. Ben Weston, associate professor of emergency medicine at the Medical College of Wisconsin
- Abbie Norderhaug, state archivist and director of acquisitions at the Wisconsin Historical Society
- Ben Albert, Milwaukee filmmaker behind "Invitation to Wonder: Waubesa Wetlands"
- Tea Krulos, writer