© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Wednesday 9/25/24: updated COVID-19 vaccine, political artifact preservation, wild wetlands

Published September 25, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the updated COVID-19 vaccine and how to get it. Then, we learn how the Wisconsin Historical Society preserves political artifacts and hear about some of the things they have from elections of the past. Plus, we hear from a young Milwaukee filmmaker behind a documentary that explores the wild wetlands outside Madison.

Guests:

Lake Effect