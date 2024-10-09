© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Wednesday 10/9/24: Milwaukee's 2025 budget proposal, Latinx LGBTQ activism, dive bars

Published October 9, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we look at Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson’s proposed budget for 2025. Then, a Latinx LGTBQ activist talks about her work in the city. Plus, we learn about Milwaukee’s new initiative to tackle food waste. We close with a visit with a dive into Milwaukee's bar scene.

Guests:

