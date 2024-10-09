Wednesday 10/9/24: Milwaukee's 2025 budget proposal, Latinx LGBTQ activism, dive bars
Today on Lake Effect, we look at Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson’s proposed budget for 2025. Then, a Latinx LGTBQ activist talks about her work in the city. Plus, we learn about Milwaukee’s new initiative to tackle food waste. We close with a visit with a dive into Milwaukee's bar scene.
Guests:
- Jeramey Jannene, president and co-founder of Urban Milwaukee
- Carmen Alicia Murguia, local journalist and activist
- Andi Sciacca, coordinator of FEED MKE
- Chris Drosner, executive editor of Milwaukee Magazine