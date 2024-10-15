Tuesday 10/15/24: District Attorney retrospective, Taliesin restoration, 'Spirts of the Silent City'
Today on Lake Effect, we hear about Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm’s 17 years in office, as he prepares to depart. Then, we visit Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin home, to hear about a million-dollar restoration project. Plus, get a sneak peek to learn how Forest Home Cemetery becomes a stage for a few of their notable residents.
Guests:
- John Chisholm, Milwaukee County District Attorney
- Kyle Dockery, Taliesin collections coordinator for the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation
- Jean Creighton, director of UW-Milwaukee's Manfred Olson Planetarium
- Sara Tomlin, executive director of the Forest Home Preservation Association
- Deborah Clifton, actor playing the late Lenore Cawker for Forest Home’s Spirits of the Silent City