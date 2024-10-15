© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Tuesday 10/15/24: District Attorney retrospective, Taliesin restoration, 'Spirts of the Silent City'

Published October 15, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we hear about Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm’s 17 years in office, as he prepares to depart. Then, we visit Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin home, to hear about a million-dollar restoration project. Plus, get a sneak peek to learn how Forest Home Cemetery becomes a stage for a few of their notable residents.

Guests:

Lake Effect