Tuesday 10/22/24: Young voter roundtable, why insects matter
Today on Lake Effect, we hear from a group of young Wisconsin voters with different political views about how they are feeling ahead of the presidential election. Plus, we learn how one entomologist is changing hearts and minds on the importance of insects.
Guests:
- Will Caldwell, WUWM voter roundtable participant
- Sania Syed, WUWM voter roundtable participant
- Dez Woods, WUWM voter roundtable participant
- Victor Chavez, WUWM voter roundtable participant
- Barrett Klein, animal behavior biologist and entomologist at UW-La Crosse