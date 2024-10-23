© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Wednesday 10/23/24: Preventing invasive species, La Finca, 'What Milwaukee is Made Of'

Published October 23, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the work being done to prevent the spread of invasive species in Geneva Lake. We speak with the owners of La Finca Coffee House, a family-owned coffee shop specializing in Mexican cuisine. Plus, we learn what gives cream city brick that unique cream color.

Guests:

Lake Effect