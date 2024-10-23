Wednesday 10/23/24: Preventing invasive species, La Finca, 'What Milwaukee is Made Of'
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the work being done to prevent the spread of invasive species in Geneva Lake. We speak with the owners of La Finca Coffee House, a family-owned coffee shop specializing in Mexican cuisine. Plus, we learn what gives cream city brick that unique cream color.
Guests:
- Karen Yancey, executive director of Geneva Lake Conservancy
- Jeneth Zorrilla, co-owner of La Finca Coffee House
- Lizeth Zorrilla, co-owner of La Finca Coffee House
- Raymond Wiggers, geologist and author of “Milwaukee in Stone and Clay”
- Jim Nelson, author of "Secret Milwaukee"