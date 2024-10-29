Tuesday 10/29/24: Evolution of MPM, Chirp Chat, Live at Lake Effect
Today on Lake Effect, we tell you about a new exhibit at the Milwaukee Public Museum that highlights its past, present and future. Then, we learn about the different owls living in southeast Wisconsin in a new episode of Chirp Chat. Plus, our latest Live at Lake Effect features Riverwest’s own Joseph Huber, whose unique percussion setup includes a suitcase, tambourine, and some duct tape.
Guests:
- Amanda Kopp, collections interpretation manager at Milwaukee Public Museum
- Mary Holleback, citizen science manager at Riveredge Nature Center
- Nathaniel Reinartz, conservation manager at Riveredge Nature Center
- John O’Donnell, participant in Friends of the Cedarburg Bog
- Simon Bronner, distinguished professor of social sciences and dean of the college of general studies at UW-Milwaukee
- Joesph Huber, musician
- Eston Bennet, musician