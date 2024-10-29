© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Tuesday 10/29/24: Evolution of MPM, Chirp Chat, Live at Lake Effect

Published October 29, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we tell you about a new exhibit at the Milwaukee Public Museum that highlights its past, present and future. Then, we learn about the different owls living in southeast Wisconsin in a new episode of Chirp Chat. Plus, our latest Live at Lake Effect features Riverwest’s own Joseph Huber, whose unique percussion setup includes a suitcase, tambourine, and some duct tape.

Guests:

Lake Effect