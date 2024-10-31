© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Thursday 10/31/24: Books and Beyond, Rhinelander Hodag, local Halloween tunes

Published October 31, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, our Books and Beyond series explores a local engine house that is supposedly haunted. We explore the chilling legend of the Rhinelander Hodag and how the city has come to celebrate it. Plus, we bring you the story of the Pfister Hotel ghost. We close with some of the best, Halloweeny tunes from local musicians.

Guests:

Lake Effect