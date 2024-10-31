Thursday 10/31/24: Books and Beyond, Rhinelander Hodag, local Halloween tunes
Today on Lake Effect, our Books and Beyond series explores a local engine house that is supposedly haunted. We explore the chilling legend of the Rhinelander Hodag and how the city has come to celebrate it. Plus, we bring you the story of the Pfister Hotel ghost. We close with some of the best, Halloweeny tunes from local musicians.
Guests:
- Tea Krulos, local writer
- Jill Capicchioni, creator of the Riverwest Radio Ghost Walk
- Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record