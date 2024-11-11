Monday 11/11/24: Ghost armies, Capitol Notes, war dogs
Today on Lake Effect, we look at the history of the ghost army – a unit of soldiers in World War II, meant to deceive the Nazis. Then, we learn about the history of the Milwaukee Soldiers Home and how it has helped generations of veterans. Plus, we learn about a unique World War II-era program that put family pets on the frontlines.
Guests:
- Karen Skibba, teaching and learning specialist at UW-Madison
- JR Ross, editor at Wispolitics
- Maryann Lazarski, producer at Milwaukee PBS
- Scottie Lee Meyers, producer at Milwaukee PBS
- Kelly Nelson, author of "Brownie the War Dog"