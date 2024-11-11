© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Monday 11/11/24: Ghost armies, Capitol Notes, war dogs

Published November 11, 2024 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we look at the history of the ghost army – a unit of soldiers in World War II, meant to deceive the Nazis. Then, we learn about the history of the Milwaukee Soldiers Home and how it has helped generations of veterans. Plus, we learn about a unique World War II-era program that put family pets on the frontlines.

Guests:

