Wednesday 11/13/24: Climate change, Milwaukee walks, nature's inevitability
Today on Lake Effect, we speak with a Wisconsin environmentalist about how to tackle climate change in a time of political divisiveness. Then we learn what makes for an easy walk, and how two sisters created a guidebook for accessible walks around Milwaukee. Plus, we hear from Milwaukee historian John Gurda about his experience homesteading, and nature’s resistance to being tamed.
Guests:
- Tia Nelson, Wisconsin environmentalist who serves on the board of ecoAmerica
- Karen Lemke, co-creator of an online map of "easy walks and paddles in Milwaukee"
- Jennifer Lemke, co-creator of an online map of "easy walks and paddles in Milwaukee"
- John Gurda, writer and historian