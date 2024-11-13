© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Wednesday 11/13/24: Climate change, Milwaukee walks, nature's inevitability

Published November 13, 2024 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we speak with a Wisconsin environmentalist about how to tackle climate change in a time of political divisiveness. Then we learn what makes for an easy walk, and how two sisters created a guidebook for accessible walks around Milwaukee. Plus, we hear from Milwaukee historian John Gurda about his experience homesteading, and nature’s resistance to being tamed.

Guests:

  • Tia Nelson, Wisconsin environmentalist who serves on the board of ecoAmerica
  • Karen Lemke, co-creator of an online map of "easy walks and paddles in Milwaukee"
  • Jennifer Lemke, co-creator of an online map of "easy walks and paddles in Milwaukee"
  • John Gurda, writer and historian
