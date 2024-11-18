Monday 11/18/24: Mental health in an era of silence, Ojibwe journey to Madeline Island
Today on Lake Effect, we look at a memoir about a family’s journey through mental illness in an era of silence. We share the history of the Bay View Massacre. Plus, we learn about an exhibit you can see at the Madeline Island Museum called “Passages.”
Guests:
- Meg Kissinger, reporter for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and author of "While You Were Out"
- John Gurda, historian and author
- Mike Wiggins Jr., site director of the Madeline Island Museum and former executive director and chairman of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa
- Sam Sandrin, owner of the bakery Midwest Sad