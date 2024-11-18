© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Monday 11/18/24: Mental health in an era of silence, Ojibwe journey to Madeline Island

Published November 18, 2024 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we look at a memoir about a family’s journey through mental illness in an era of silence. We share the history of the Bay View Massacre. Plus, we learn about an exhibit you can see at the Madeline Island Museum called “Passages.”

Guests:

Lake Effect