Wednesday 11/27/24: Sink holes, Greentree, La Finca
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the discovery of what scientists believe are sink holes in Lake Michigan. Then, we hear from an author about how birding changed how she views and interacts with the environment. Plus, we speak with the owners of La Finca Coffee House, a family-owned coffee shop specializing in Mexican cuisine.
Guests:
- Bopi Biddanda, microbial ecologist at Grand Valley State University
- Angela Peterson, reporter and photographer with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
- Vicki Davidson, program director at Green Tree - Teutonia Community Learning Center
- Rapphiel "Mayyh3m" Ford, artist and member of the Milwaukee Hittaz
- Trish O’Kane, author of “Birding to Change the World”
- Janeth Zorrilla, co-owner of La Finca Coffee House
- Lizeth Zorrilla, co-owner of La Finca Coffee House