Wednesday 11/27/24: Sink holes, Greentree, La Finca

Published November 27, 2024 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the discovery of what scientists believe are sink holes in Lake Michigan. Then, we hear from an author about how birding changed how she views and interacts with the environment. Plus, we speak with the owners of La Finca Coffee House, a family-owned coffee shop specializing in Mexican cuisine.

