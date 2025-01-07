Tuesday 1/7/25: New years resolutions, winter weather, safety on ice
Today on Lake Effect, we explore how we can rethink new year’s resolutions into opportunities for change. We share some ways people can best prepare themselves for severe winter weather. Plus, we share some safety tips for those who plan to do any winter recreation on the ice.
Guests:
- Susie Kundrat, clinical professor emeritus at UW-Milwaukee
- Cheryl Nenn, riverkeeper at Milwaukee Riverkeeper
- Andrew Beckett, public information officer for Wisconsin Emergency Management and leads Ready Wisconsin
- Jen Warren, regional communications director for the American Red Cross Wisconsin
- Joshua Kaiser, president and founder of Rishi Tea and Botanicals