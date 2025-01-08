Wednesday 1/8/24: New year new state politics? Milwaukee's youth poet laureate
Today on Lake Effect, we look at what is on the docket for the state legislature and state supreme court in 2025. Then, we speak with this year’s Milwaukee youth poet laureate. Plus, explore earth-conscious New Year’s resolutions with Dig In! and learn a new NA cocktail recipe.
Guests:
- JR Ross, editor at Wispolitics
- Aleena Ahmed, Milwaukee youth poet laureate
- Venice Williams, executive director of Alice’s Garden and the Fondy Food Center
- Jeanette Hurt, writer and author of "The Unofficial ALDI Cookbook"