© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Wednesday 1/8/24: New year new state politics? Milwaukee's youth poet laureate

Published January 8, 2025 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we look at what is on the docket for the state legislature and state supreme court in 2025. Then, we speak with this year’s Milwaukee youth poet laureate. Plus, explore earth-conscious New Year’s resolutions with Dig In! and learn a new NA cocktail recipe.

Guests:

Lake Effect