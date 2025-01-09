© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Thursday 1/9/25: Niche Milwaukee history in museums, mental health facilities and the Gas Building

Published January 9, 2025 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we tell you about an exhibit that celebrates the many groundbreaking things the Milwaukee Public Museum has done over its long history. We examine some artifacts left over from Milwaukee’s past mental health care facilities. Plus, we learn what the iconic Wisconsin Gas Building is made of and plan a snowmobiling trip.

Guests:

