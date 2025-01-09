Thursday 1/9/25: Niche Milwaukee history in museums, mental health facilities and the Gas Building
Today on Lake Effect, we tell you about an exhibit that celebrates the many groundbreaking things the Milwaukee Public Museum has done over its long history. We examine some artifacts left over from Milwaukee’s past mental health care facilities. Plus, we learn what the iconic Wisconsin Gas Building is made of and plan a snowmobiling trip.
Guests:
- Amanda Kopp, collections interpretation manager at the Milwaukee Public Museum
- Jonathan Piel, unofficial historian of the Behavioral Health Division in Milwaukee
- Raymond Wiggers, geologist and author of Milwaukee in Stone and Clay
- Tom Anderson, CEO of the World Championship Derby Complex in Eagle River
- Amanda Weibel, communications officer for Travel Wisconsin