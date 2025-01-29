Wednesday 1/29/25: Milwaukee mayor 1999 retrospective, desegregation, Lady Like
Today on Lake Effect, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson gives a retrospective on issues facing the city in 1999 and today. Then, a Wisconsin judge shares her experience attending schools during desegregation in the south. Plus, we speak with a RuPaul’s Drag Race queen at the center of the documentary “Lady Like.”
Guests:
- Cavalier Johnson, Milwaukee mayor
- Pam Pepper, U.S. District Court Judge for the Eastern District of Wisconsin
- Lady Camden, drag queen featured in the documentary “Lady Like”