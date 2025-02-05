© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Wednesday 2/5/25: News literacy, refugees in Milwaukee, Latinos in Wisconsin

Published February 5, 2025 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we explore news literacy, what it means, and how it can help people better understand a rapidly changing news environment. We hear the story of two brothers from Afghanistan now living in Milwaukee, and how a pause on federal funding to refugees could affect people like them. Plus, we explore the history of Latinos in Wisconsin, and the intersection of faith and belonging.

Guests:

  • Patrick Johnson, assistant professor of journalism and media studies at Marquette University
  • Bahader Hotak, resident of Milwaukee and resettled refugee
  • Qadir Hotak, resident of Milwaukee and resettled refugee
  • Sergio Gonzalez, assistant professor of history at Marquette University and the author of "Strangers No Longer"
  • Nate Rose, artist
