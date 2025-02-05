Wednesday 2/5/25: News literacy, refugees in Milwaukee, Latinos in Wisconsin
Today on Lake Effect, we explore news literacy, what it means, and how it can help people better understand a rapidly changing news environment. We hear the story of two brothers from Afghanistan now living in Milwaukee, and how a pause on federal funding to refugees could affect people like them. Plus, we explore the history of Latinos in Wisconsin, and the intersection of faith and belonging.
Guests:
- Patrick Johnson, assistant professor of journalism and media studies at Marquette University
- Bahader Hotak, resident of Milwaukee and resettled refugee
- Qadir Hotak, resident of Milwaukee and resettled refugee
- Sergio Gonzalez, assistant professor of history at Marquette University and the author of "Strangers No Longer"
- Nate Rose, artist