Thursday 2/13/25: Housing Authority financial woes, Thin Ice, love songs
Today on Lake Effect, we tell you about the financial issues the Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee is facing and what’s being done to address them. Then, environmental reporter Susan Bence joins us to share a preview of her upcoming series, “Thin Ice 2025 – Our Warming Winters.” Plus, We speak with the new executive director of Milwaukee Film, and hear a mixtape of love songs picked by WUWM staff.
Guests:
- Charlotte Hayslett, chair of the board of commissioners for the Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee
- Susan Kerns, executive director of Milwaukee Film