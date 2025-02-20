© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Thursday 2/20/25: Black homeownership, changing economy in a changing winter, construction

Published February 20, 2025 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we explore the historical and modern policies undermining Black homeownership, through the new book Plundered. Then, we’ll hear how the economy in Wisconsin’s Northwoods is being impacted by changing winters. Plus, we speak with Jim Gaillard who was honored with a Unity Award for training marginalized Milwaukeeans in the construction trades.

Guests:

