Thursday 2/20/25: Black homeownership, changing economy in a changing winter, construction
Today on Lake Effect, we explore the historical and modern policies undermining Black homeownership, through the new book Plundered. Then, we’ll hear how the economy in Wisconsin’s Northwoods is being impacted by changing winters. Plus, we speak with Jim Gaillard who was honored with a Unity Award for training marginalized Milwaukeeans in the construction trades.
Guests:
- Bernadette Atuahene, professor of law at the University of Southern California Gould School of Law
- Katie Thoresen, news director at WXPR based in Rhinelander
- Jim Gaillard, master electrician, vice president of Ezekiel Community Development Corporation and CEO of WHIRE Electric