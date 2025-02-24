© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Monday 2/24/25: What the state superintendent does, stormwater capture, American Reckoning

Published February 24, 2025 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we look ahead to the election for Wisconsin’s state superintendent and learn what that job entails. Then, learn about a strategy Milwaukee is using to capture stormwater and prevent flooding. Plus, we learn about the documentary, American Reckoning, which investigates the unsolved murder of a civil rights activist in Mississippi.

Guests:

Lake Effect