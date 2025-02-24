Monday 2/24/25: What the state superintendent does, stormwater capture, American Reckoning
Today on Lake Effect, we look ahead to the election for Wisconsin’s state superintendent and learn what that job entails. Then, learn about a strategy Milwaukee is using to capture stormwater and prevent flooding. Plus, we learn about the documentary, American Reckoning, which investigates the unsolved murder of a civil rights activist in Mississippi.
Guests:
- Dan Rossmiller, executive director of the Wisconsin Association of School Boards
- Jerome Flogel, senior project manager with the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District
- Yoruba Richen, co-director and co-producer of the documentary "American Reckoning"
- Brad Lichtenstein, co-director and co-producer of the documentary "American Reckoning"