Wednesday 2/26/25: Black literature and culinary history in Milwaukee, Chirp Chat
Today on Lake Effect, we explore how Black literature is gaining notoriety in Milwaukee and the people behind it. Then, we learn about African-American culinary history. Plus, we bring you a new episode of Chirp Chat and share how to find community with other birders.
Guests:
- Cree Myles, Milwaukee-based Black book influencer
- Shelly Conley, Milwaukee Public Library's newest Poet Laureate
- Venice Williams, executive director of Alice’s Garden and the Fondy Food Center
- Rita Flores Wiskowski, a Milwaukee area coordinator with BIPOC Birding Club of Wisconsin
- Caitlyn Schuchhardt, member of the Feminist Bird Club Madison chapter
- Emily Alpren, director and co-writer of the short film “Trying”