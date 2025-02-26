© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Wednesday 2/26/25: Black literature and culinary history in Milwaukee, Chirp Chat

Published February 26, 2025 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we explore how Black literature is gaining notoriety in Milwaukee and the people behind it. Then, we learn about African-American culinary history. Plus, we bring you a new episode of Chirp Chat and share how to find community with other birders.

Guests:

