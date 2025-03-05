Wednesday 3/5/25: Lake Effect On-Site Celebrating 60 Years of WUWM

Today on Lake Effect, we bring you a show recorded at UW-Milwaukee in front of a live audience, celebrating WUWM’s 60th birthday in our Lake Effect On-Site series. We hear from the first employee of NPR – and learn all about the early days of public radio. We hear about the early days of Milwaukee's NPR from former General Manager Dave Edwards. Plus, we learn about journalist Eric Von and the impact of the fellowship created at WUWM in his honor.

